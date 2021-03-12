Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.34 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

