Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 15,591 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 263.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 439.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 40,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 33,278 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 45,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

