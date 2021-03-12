Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 918 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

