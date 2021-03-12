Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 184.5% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,046 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $23,458,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 12.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,218,000 after buying an additional 356,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kirby by 586.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 331,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,663. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEX opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.