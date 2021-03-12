Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 679 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.21 and its 200 day moving average is $243.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.