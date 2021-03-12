Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys New Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist upped their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,164.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,063.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,024.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

