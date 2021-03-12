Linscomb & Williams Inc. Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,385,666 shares of company stock worth $369,792,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

