Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.10. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

