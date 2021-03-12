Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11.

