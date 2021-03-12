Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,264 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,838,372.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,037,559 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $342.42 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.54 and a 200-day moving average of $303.67. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -110.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

