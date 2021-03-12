Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.