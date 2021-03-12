Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.