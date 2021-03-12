Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 65.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

