Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 726 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,773,000 after buying an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $37,843,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,055 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $180.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $185.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.71 and a 200-day moving average of $156.24.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.