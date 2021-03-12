Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 6,499 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

