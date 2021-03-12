LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to post $20.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. LiveXLive Media reported sales of $9.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full year sales of $64.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.19 million to $64.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.36 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $102.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LiveXLive Media.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

LIVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,220 shares of company stock worth $159,987. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LiveXLive Media has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveXLive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.