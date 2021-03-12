Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 1,392,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,278,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Lixte Biotechnology makes up approximately 0.4% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Santa Monica Partners LP owned 1.35% of Lixte Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

