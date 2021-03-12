Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Investec lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

NYSE LYG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hollencrest Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 37,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 79,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 108,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.