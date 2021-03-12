Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Investec lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.
NYSE LYG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.