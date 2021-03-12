Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,211 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Loews worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Loews by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Loews by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Loews by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,234 shares of company stock worth $429,828. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

