Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,709 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises 4.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Loews worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,847,000 after acquiring an additional 446,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Loews by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,666,000 after acquiring an additional 431,930 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Loews by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 177,222 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Loews by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. 17,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,234 shares of company stock valued at $429,828 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

