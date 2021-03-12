London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Acquires £34,353 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider Stephen O’Connor bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,353 ($44,882.41).

LSEG traded down GBX 124.43 ($1.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7,599.57 ($99.29). 950,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,160. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7,225 ($94.40) and a 1-year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The firm has a market cap of £35.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

