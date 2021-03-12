Loopring [NEO] Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.60 or 0.00458602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00061908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00049030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00069347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.23 or 0.00550173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00076833 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

