Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.49

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 4782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LORL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 112,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.