LTO Network (LTO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.56 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges. LTO Network has a market cap of $137.12 million and $16.56 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00648499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00035740 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,254,383 coins and its circulating supply is 274,726,954 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.