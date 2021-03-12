Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LAZR. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

