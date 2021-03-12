Lunyr (LUN) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $462,580.31 and approximately $162,492.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 41% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00051249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00671043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (LUN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

