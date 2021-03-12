Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.38

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luther Burbank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $642.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth about $407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 48,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 117.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the period. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.