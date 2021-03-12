Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Up 5.8%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.90 and last traded at $66.37. Approximately 8,325,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,572,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,362,907 shares of company stock valued at $136,096,518 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lyft by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Lyft by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lyft by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

