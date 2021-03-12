Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,323 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $205.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 114.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.77.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

