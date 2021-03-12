Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 27.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 476,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 90,202 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

NYSE:TFC opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

