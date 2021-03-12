Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,082 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.82.

CoStar Group stock opened at $808.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $879.37 and its 200 day moving average is $870.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

