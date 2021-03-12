Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 804 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 80.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 126.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 107.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.05.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $147.14 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.64. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 277.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

