Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.03 Million Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 107,876 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Euronav worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Euronav by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1,602.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 146,694 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

