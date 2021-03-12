Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

