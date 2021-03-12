Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Illumina by 502.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Illumina by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $400.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.35.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,225 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

