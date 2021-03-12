Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 27,105 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,105 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,133.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

