MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading 6.6% Higher

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.19. 2,689,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 841,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in MacroGenics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in MacroGenics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

