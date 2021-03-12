MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading 6.6% Higher

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.19. 2,689,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 841,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in MacroGenics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in MacroGenics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
