Maecenas Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $1.54 million and $576.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 755.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maecenas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

