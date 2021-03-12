Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Down 9.3%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) fell 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $18.26. 2,188,989 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 987% from the average session volume of 201,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MANU shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Manchester United in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $711.03 million, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Manchester United by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Manchester United by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Manchester United by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 167,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
Featured Article: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.