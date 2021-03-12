Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Down 9.3%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) fell 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $18.26. 2,188,989 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 987% from the average session volume of 201,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MANU shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Manchester United in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $711.03 million, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Manchester United by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Manchester United by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Manchester United by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 167,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

