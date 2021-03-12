Manna Price Up 70.6% This Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Manna has traded up 70.6% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Manna has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,990,760 coins and its circulating supply is 798,652,021 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

