Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,558 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 188,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

MFC opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

