Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading Down 8.9%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) fell 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $16.08. 830,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 362,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $491.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 232,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 327,588 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 314,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 712,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 132,038 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

