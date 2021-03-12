Mark Rohald Buys 13,244 Shares of Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) Stock

Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) insider Mark Rohald purchased 13,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$15,839.82 ($11,314.16).
Mark Rohald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Mark Rohald purchased 5,000 shares of Cluey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$6,790.00 ($4,850.00).
