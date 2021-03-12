Marka Hansen Sells 10,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -90.54 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.