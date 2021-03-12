Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 560.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,932 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,649,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after acquiring an additional 188,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after buying an additional 83,251 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $332.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

