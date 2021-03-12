Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

