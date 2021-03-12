Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.
MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.