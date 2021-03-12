Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,083 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for about 3.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Masco worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

