Mask Network (MASK) Trading 34.7% Lower Over Last Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $109.67 million and $43.06 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $12.19 or 0.00021654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.62 or 0.00455998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.80 or 0.00539837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00077808 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

