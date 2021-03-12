MASQ One Day Volume Reaches $21,947.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $21,947.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.43 or 0.00460116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00062307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00548432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00078221 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,722,343 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.