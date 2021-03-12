Master Contract Token Trading 19.6% Higher This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $582,821.30 and approximately $81,544.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,750.74 or 0.03105099 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020955 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

